Bugoye Health Centre III Experiencing Low ARV Supplies As Patient Numbers Soar

In short
Jimmy Muzigiti, the Health Assistant in-charge of Public health at the facility attributes the shortage of the drugs to the high number of new patients that have opted to receive drugs from the facility during the lockdown.
Bugoye Health Centre III Experiencing Low ARV Supplies As Patient Numbers Soar3 Jul 2020, 12:49 Comments 97 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bugoya HC111 HIV Patients
Mentioned: Antiretroviral
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.