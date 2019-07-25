Bugweri Councillors Protest Canceled Interim Elections

In short
The elections were canceled on Thursday by Jinja High Court following a petition filed by Yoweri Musasizi and Steven Balya.
Bugweri Councillors Protest Canceled Interim Elections25 Jul 2019, 22:26 Comments 116 Views Bugweri, Uganda Election Misc Report
Heavy deployment at Bugweri district headquarters after the nullyfication of interim elections on Thursday.
In short
Tagged with: commission court district election government political representation resource allocation technical personnel today
Mentioned: Bugweri Charles Maganda Emmanuel Mastiko Grace Okurut Hawa Musubika Igombe Makutu Namalemba government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.