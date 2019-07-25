Wambuzi Reacheal
22:31

Bugweri Councillors Protest Canceled Interim Elections

25 Jul 2019, 22:26 Comments 116 Views Bugweri, Uganda Election Misc Report
Heavy deployment at Bugweri district headquarters after the nullyfication of interim elections on Thursday.

Heavy deployment at Bugweri district headquarters after the nullyfication of interim elections on Thursday.

In short
The elections were canceled on Thursday by Jinja High Court following a petition filed by Yoweri Musasizi and Steven Balya. 

 

Tagged with: commission court district election government political representation resource allocation technical personnel today
Mentioned: Bugweri Charles Maganda Emmanuel Mastiko Grace Okurut Hawa Musubika Igombe Makutu Namalemba government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.