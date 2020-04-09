In short
Dr. Florence Mugala, the Buhehe Health Center III in Charge, explains that they turned away patients without National identity cards because the Health Management System-HMS requires health workers to capture the National Identification Number-NIN of patients visiting the health facility
Buhehe Health Center III Turns Away Patients Over Lack of National IDs Top story9 Apr 2020, 17:05 Comments 155 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Health Misc Updates
