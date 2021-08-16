EDSON KINENE
11:28

Buhweju Gifts 30% Commission of Embezzled Funds to Recovering Entity

16 Aug 2021, 11:21 Comments 221 Views Buhweju, Uganda Local government Politics Updates

In short
According to the councilors, although the agencies receive funding from the government, the 30 percent commission is meant to motivate the teams to recover stolen public funds.

 

Tagged with: Embezzeled Funds
Mentioned: Buhweju District Local Government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.