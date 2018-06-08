Derick Kissa
15:39

Buikwe Distilling Factory On Spot Over Poor Waste Disposal

8 Jun 2018, 15:39 Comments 134 Views Buikwe, Uganda Health Report
Waste flowing from the factory's dumping site Derick Kissa

Waste flowing from the factory's dumping site

In short
The residents accuse Modern Distillers of poor waste disposal which has put their lives at risk. The factory dumps waste on land measuring 5 acres, neighbouring residential homes

 

