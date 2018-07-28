Buikwe District Registrar Collapses During Vote Tallying

In short
During the tallying of results at Buikwe District headquarters, Atungwire collapsed at 3:20 a.m, throwing the exercise in confusion. Atungwire had a month ago cut short her maternity leave, to organise the elections. She was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.
