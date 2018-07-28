Derick Kissa
Buikwe District Registrar Collapses During Vote Tallying

28 Jul 2018, 13:06 Comments 183 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Yasin Kyazze with his supporters after declaring him the winner Derick Kissa

Yasin Kyazze with his supporters after declaring him the winner

In short
During the tallying of results at Buikwe District headquarters, Atungwire collapsed at 3:20 a.m, throwing the exercise in confusion. Atungwire had a month ago cut short her maternity leave, to organise the elections. She was later rushed to hospital in critical condition.

 

