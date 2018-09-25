Derick Kissa
13:53

Buikwe Leaders Seek Elevation of Kawolo to Referral Hospital

25 Sep 2018, 13:53 Comments 148 Views Buikwe, Uganda Health Politics Report
An Arial view of a New the out patient department Derick Kissa

An Arial view of a New the out patient department

In short
The facility constructed in 1968 provides curative, pediatric, emergency, and rehabilitation, services, among others. Its location makes it the first point of contact for accident victims along the Jinja Kampala Highway. Records indicate the Kawolo, receives up to seven accident victims every day.

 

Tagged with: kawolo hospital new look kampala-jinja highway spain grant building renovations
Mentioned: chief admnistrative officer hospital medical superintendent

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.