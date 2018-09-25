In short
The facility constructed in 1968 provides curative, pediatric, emergency, and rehabilitation, services, among others. Its location makes it the first point of contact for accident victims along the Jinja Kampala Highway. Records indicate the Kawolo, receives up to seven accident victims every day.
Buikwe Leaders Seek Elevation of Kawolo to Referral Hospital
25 Sep 2018
