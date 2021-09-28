Buikwe Village Teams Advocacy Train to End Early Child Pregnancies

In short
According to Buikwe Deputy Education Officer Joyce Nalubega, the champions of advocacy at villages are going to monitor as well as engage parents and children emphasizing the high chances of missing returning to schools due to early pregnancies, dangers of child labour, indecent dressing and peer influence.
Buikwe Village Teams Advocacy Train to End Early Child Pregnancies28 Sep 2021, 08:29 Comments 168 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Health Education Crime Editorial
