Kimbowa Ivan
08:35

Buikwe Village Teams Advocacy Train to End Early Child Pregnancies

28 Sep 2021, 08:29 Comments 168 Views Buikwe District, Uganda Health Education Crime Editorial
Children imprignated at a tender age.

Children imprignated at a tender age.

In short
According to Buikwe Deputy Education Officer Joyce Nalubega, the champions of advocacy at villages are going to monitor as well as engage parents and children emphasizing the high chances of missing returning to schools due to early pregnancies, dangers of child labour, indecent dressing and peer influence.

 

Tagged with: Buikwe Embarks on Training Village Teams Advocacy to End Early Child Pregnancies
Mentioned: Child Pregnancies

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.