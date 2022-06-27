Fahad Muganga
Build-ups Have Helped Silverbacks Prepare Better - Galanopoulos

27 Jun 2022
Silverbacks Uganda. Courtesy Picture

In short
The Silverbacks kicked off preparations for the second window of the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifiers slated for next month in Kigali, Rwanda with a camp in Alexandria, Egypt. They have also played and lost three matches against Egypt, Jordan and Rwanda.

 

