Build-ups Have Helped Silverbacks Prepare Better - Galanopoulos

In short
The Silverbacks kicked off preparations for the second window of the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifiers slated for next month in Kigali, Rwanda with a camp in Alexandria, Egypt. They have also played and lost three matches against Egypt, Jordan and Rwanda.
Build-ups Have Helped Silverbacks Prepare Better - Galanopoulos27 Jun 2022, 18:21 Comments 61 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Silverbacks preps for world cup qualifiers
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.