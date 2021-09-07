Building Review Board Questions KCCA Inspection of Collapsed Building

In short
Eng. Omoding further notes, the building was constructed at a fast rate which didn't permit the materials to gain strength. KCCA says, by 29th July, the building was only two levels and that the third and fourth floor were all constructed in August.
Building Review Board Questions KCCA Inspection of Collapsed Building7 Sep 2021, 18:21 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.