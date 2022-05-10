Bukalasa Agricultural College Struggles To Attract Students From Luwero

In short
On Tuesday, Dr Jane Egau Okou, the Director of Higher, Technical, Vocational Education and Training launched the construction of an additional six lecture rooms worth Shilling 1.3 billion. The construction undertaken by Vambeco Enterprises Limited will be completed in four months.
Bukalasa Agricultural College Struggles To Attract Students From Luwero10 May 2022, 17:08 Comments 144 Views Luweero, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Dr Jane Egau Okou the Director of Higher, Technical, Vocational Education and Training launching the construction of six lecturer rooms at Bukalasa Agriculture College on Tuesday
