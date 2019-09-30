In short
More than 1800 students led by their Guild President, Ernest Ayen, staged a strike on Tuesday last week, protesting the poor sanitary conditions at the college, lack of practical lessons and lack of value for the high tuition charged at the college.
Bukalasa Agricultural College Students Resume Studies After Strike
