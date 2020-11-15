Bukalasi Residents, Pupils Plant Over 1000 Trees Along River Banks

In short
Fred Alyomo, the Community project coordinator CORE, says they have planted 15,000 trees to help conserve the soil and prevent the effects of flooding whenever river Suume and Manafwa break their banks. He says their target is to plant 60,000 trees by the end of this year.
Bukalasi Residents, Pupils Plant Over 1000 Trees Along River Banks15 Nov 2020, 08:38 Comments 139 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Environmental Conservation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.