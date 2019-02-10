In short
The Bukasa LC I Chairperson, John Kaddu says the question of land ownership was resolved in several meetings between residents and government, some of which he says where chaired by the president in State House.
Bukasa Inland Port: Works Ministry Secures UGX 29B to Compensate Affected Persons Top story10 Feb 2019, 11:05 Comments 209 Views Wakiso, Uganda East Africa Misc Report
A sign post erected at Bukasa Town showing the proposed inland port project Login to license this image from 1$.
