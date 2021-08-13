Bukedea Authorities Restrict Funeral Services to 30 Minutes

In short
The strict guidelines follow violation of presidential guidelines on burials with communities reverting to large gatherings for the burial of their loved ones. According to the Presidential guidelines, burials are limited to only 20 people with strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures.
Bukedea Authorities Restrict Funeral Services to 30 Minutes13 Aug 2021, 21:56 Comments 54 Views Bukedea, Uganda Health Security Updates
