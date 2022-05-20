Edward Eninu
Bukedea Councilors Boycott Budget Sitting Over Allowances

20 May 2022, 20:41 Comments 57 Views Bukedea, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
Empty Council seats in Bukedea.

In short
The councilors are protesting the meagre allowances, unfunded priorities in their areas and lack of coordination with sub county councils.

 

