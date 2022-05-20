Bukedea Councilors Boycott Budget Sitting Over Allowances

In short
The councilors are protesting the meagre allowances, unfunded priorities in their areas and lack of coordination with sub county councils.
Bukedea Councilors Boycott Budget Sitting Over Allowances20 May 2022, 20:41 Comments 57 Views Bukedea, Uganda Local government Politics Updates
Tagged with: bukedea budget approval 2022/2023 bukedea councilors boycott council financial year 2022/2023 budget
Mentioned: bukedea district council
