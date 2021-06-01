Bukedea Farmers Fail to Run Milk Plant

In short
John Stephen Okurut, the Chairperson of Kabarwa Dairy Plant, said the facility only worked between 2015 and 2018 after being established. He notes that trouble in the management of the facility started when the sub-county tendered it to Patrick Mwesigye in September 2018.
Bukedea Farmers Fail to Run Milk Plant1 Jun 2021, 07:18 Comments 33 Views Bukedea, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Community Infrastructure Improvement Program, CAIIP Dairy Farmers milk collection centers milk plants world bank
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.