Bukedea LCV Fought Development and Human Rights -Teso Leaders

In short

While on his sick bed in October, Olemukan oversaw the transition in the District Health Office where the new DHO, Dr. Emmanuel Odeke had been locked out of office for months. Through the members of the District Executive Committee, Olemukan tasked the district to give the job to the new officer who had been appointed. He said that the district would suffer charges if the recruited official ran to court. Bukedea had had more than ten years without substantive DHO.