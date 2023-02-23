Bukedea Missing Man Released After CMI Interrogations on Hate Speech

In short
According to family sources, Akorimo has been in detention at the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence- CMI in Kampala where he was being interrogated for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the state.
Bukedea Missing Man Released After CMI Interrogations on Hate Speech23 Feb 2023, 09:32 Comments 77 Views Bukedea, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among chieftancy of military intellegence deogracius akorimo kireka detention facility
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.