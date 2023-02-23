Edward Eninu
09:43

Bukedea Missing Man Released After CMI Interrogations on Hate Speech

23 Feb 2023, 09:32 Comments 77 Views Bukedea, Uganda Security Updates
Deogratias Akorimo, the missing suspect.

Deogratias Akorimo, the missing suspect.

In short
According to family sources, Akorimo has been in detention at the headquarters of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence- CMI in Kampala where he was being interrogated for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the state.

 

Tagged with: Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among chieftancy of military intellegence deogracius akorimo kireka detention facility
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF chieftancy military intelligence

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.