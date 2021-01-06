Edward Eninu
Bukedea Residents Bar Politicians from Campaigning Over the Arrest of Village Chairperson Top story

6 Jan 2021, 07:25 Comments 301 Views Bukedea, Uganda Human rights Politics Updates
Betty Achom, the wife to LC1 with her children at home in Tokor Village, Bukedea District.

In short
The LC I Chairperson was picked up by police and briefly detained at Malera Police post before he was whisked to unknown place where he has been incarcerated for close to two months.

 

