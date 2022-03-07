Edward Eninu
Bukedea Residents Celebrate Return of Incarcerated District Chairperson

Moses Olemukan leaves Soroti Courts after getting bail.

Soroti Resident Judge, Henry Peter Adonyo granted Olemukan, 48, cash bail of Shillings 5 million. Olemukan applied for bail early last month, days after appearing before the Bukedea Grade One Magistrate, Juliana Kimono.

 

