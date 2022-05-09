In short
The completion and handover of Malera Kabarwa Seed Secondary School worth UGX 2.54 BN relieves parents who least expected its completion after the death of the contractor.
Bukedea Seed Secondary School Completed, Parents Relieved
9 May 2022
In short
Tagged with: Late Etilu's family members took up the contract completion relieves parents death of contract caused uncertainty parents least expected it to be completed school finally handed over to the community they have delivered positive results
