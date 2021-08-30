Edward Eninu
Bukedea Stores Manager in Trouble Over Missing NAADs Hoes

30 Aug 2021 Bukedea, Uganda
Verification of hoes in Soroti City.

Verification of hoes in Soroti City.

Geoffrey Okiswa, the Resident District Commissioner of Bukedea says the officer was arrested because of professional negligence and laziness. He says that the district received 103, 600 hoes from NAADs Secretariat which were distributed across the district. Okiswa says Aligoi was the last sub county to receive hoes when a deficit of hoes realized.

 

