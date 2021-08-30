Bukedea Stores Manager in Trouble Over Missing NAADs Hoes

In short
Geoffrey Okiswa, the Resident District Commissioner of Bukedea says the officer was arrested because of professional negligence and laziness. He says that the district received 103, 600 hoes from NAADs Secretariat which were distributed across the district. Okiswa says Aligoi was the last sub county to receive hoes when a deficit of hoes realized.
Bukedea Stores Manager in Trouble Over Missing NAADs Hoes30 Aug 2021, 11:06 Comments 127 Views Bukedea, Uganda Crime Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman RDC Geoffrey Okiswa distribution of naads hoes theft of naads hoes
Mentioned: Bukedea District Local Government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.