Edward Eninu
14:45

Bukedea Suspends Services at Holly Innocent Medical Centre

14 Jul 2021, 14:42 Comments 107 Views Bukedea District, Uganda Health Updates
Bukedea DCTF sitting.

Bukedea DCTF sitting.

In short
Okiswa notes that the death of a COVID-19 patient at the private health facility has reawakened the team to monitor the activities and services offered to the community.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic District Covid-19 Taskforce- DCTF RDC Geoffrey Okiswa presidential directives on covid-19 private health facilities treating covid
Mentioned: Bukedea District

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.