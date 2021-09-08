In short
Milton Kamoti Wasunguyi, the Bududa district chairman asked farmers not to sabotage the government programs in their sub-counties if they are to gain out of them. He said they should calm down if they want the best out of the district.
Bukibokolo Farmers Reject Seeds Delivered By OWC
8 Sep 2021
