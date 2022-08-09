Samuel Amanya
Bukimbiri by-Election: Fight As Kwizera Storms Rival's Rally

Turyagyenda excanging bitter words with security officer (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
As Turyaguenda was holding his campaign rally at Kashaka village, Nombe ward, Kwizera drove in at around 02:15 PM amidst tight police and UPDF protection. He was accompanied by Abel Bizimana, the Kisoro District LC 5 chairman, and Richard Towdong, the NRM Secretary General.

 

