Bukimbiri County MP Loser Petitions Court for Fresh Elections

In short
According to Owebeyi, although the candidates’ photos and party symbols that appeared on ballot papers were genuine, the names were not those of the candidates. He adds that the ballots displayed the names of Arthur Kazoora Atuzarirwe as the NRM flag bearer, Didas Byaruhanga Kagyinda as FDC flag bearer, Victor Atwiine and Donzio Kahonda Mugabe as independent candidates.
Bukimbiri County MP Loser Petitions Court for Fresh Elections17 Mar 2021, 18:20 Comments 212 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Politics Court Updates
Copy of ballot papers that were used in Bukimbiri county where names displayed were not corresponding with Photos of candidates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.