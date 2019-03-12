Bukomansimbi District Security Committee Orders Landlord to Reopen Road

In short
Last week, residents of Kateera parish in Kibinge Sub County, clashed with Safiina Najjengo Kaggwa after she blocked a community road that passes through her land.
Bukomansimbi District Security Committee Orders Landlord to Reopen Road12 Mar 2019, 17:31 Comments 107 Views Crime Security Local government Updates
The Bukomansinbi Deputy RDC Hanipher Karaadi addressing residents of Kateera who community access road had been blocked
