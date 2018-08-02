Lower Prices: Bukomansimbi Farmers Abandon Maize in Gardens

In short
Hajji Muhammad Kateregga, the Bukomansimbi District LC V Chairperson, says he is in talks with the Agriculture Ministry to list the area among districts government is considering buying maize from.
Some of the harvested Maize spread on bare ground in Bukomansimbi, farmers are frustrated by low prices.
