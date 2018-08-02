Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Lower Prices: Bukomansimbi Farmers Abandon Maize in Gardens

2 Aug 2018, 14:10 Comments 240 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Interview
Some of the harvested Maize spread on bare ground in Bukomansimbi, farmers are frustrated by low prices. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Hajji Muhammad Kateregga, the Bukomansimbi District LC V Chairperson, says he is in talks with the Agriculture Ministry to list the area among districts government is considering buying maize from.

 

