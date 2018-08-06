Some of the harvested Maize cons, some farmers are in Bukomansimbi are less willing to settle for government price of Shs 500.

In short

The objection comes days after Ministers Vincent Ssempijja and Amelia Kyambadde announced government plans to buy at least 500,000 metric tons of maize from farmers at 500 Shillings a kilogram, to cushion them against losses as process dwindle. The price has fallen to as low as 200 Shillings a kilogram in several parts of the country.