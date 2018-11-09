Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Bukomansimbi Farmers Turn to Vanilla Growing

9 Nov 2018 Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture
A farmer walking in a Vanilla Plantation, the crop is becoming so lucrative in Bukomansimbi district file photo

The district has predominantly been known for high coffee production, however many farmers are replacing their traditional plantations with vanilla as the best income yielding crop.

 

