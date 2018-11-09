Bukomansimbi Farmers Turn to Vanilla Growing

In short
The district has predominantly been known for high coffee production, however many farmers are replacing their traditional plantations with vanilla as the best income yielding crop.
Bukomansimbi Farmers Turn to Vanilla Growing9 Nov 2018, 07:53 Comments 80 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Interview
A farmer walking in a Vanilla Plantation, the crop is becoming so lucrative in Bukomansimbi district
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.