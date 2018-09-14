Ezekiel Ssekweyama
07:54

Bukomansimbi Leaders Halt Supply of OWC Inputs

14 Sep 2018, 07:51 Comments 151 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Report
Some of the dried and wasted cassava cuttings supplied to Bukomansimbi youth office last season Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some of the dried and wasted cassava cuttings supplied to Bukomansimbi youth office last season

In short
During a council session held on Thursday at the Sub-county headquarters, the leaders observed that OWC program has become ineffective due to poor cooperation between the coordinators and the beneficiaries.

 

Tagged with: operation wealth creation program supplies banned in bukomansimbi butenga sub county councillors abdulnoor munyana council speaker wastage of public funds isaac lwanga butenga sub county councillor muhammad kateregga bukomansimbi l.c.v chairperson major john lubowa owc coordinator bukomansimbi
Mentioned: the ministry of agriculture operation wealth creation

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.