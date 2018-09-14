Bukomansimbi Leaders Halt Supply of OWC Inputs

In short
During a council session held on Thursday at the Sub-county headquarters, the leaders observed that OWC program has become ineffective due to poor cooperation between the coordinators and the beneficiaries.
Bukomansimbi Leaders Halt Supply of OWC Inputs14 Sep 2018, 07:51 Comments 151 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Report
Some of the dried and wasted cassava cuttings supplied to Bukomansimbi youth office last season
