Bukomansimbi Leaders Protest Arrest of Youth Livelihood Defaulters

In short
Last week, the police and the community Development Officers launched an operation to arrest the defaulters. At least 20 youths have so far been arrested on orders of Amis Asuman Masereka, the Bukomansimbi district Chief Administrative Officer.
Bukomansimbi Leaders Protest Arrest of Youth Livelihood Defaulters6 Nov 2018, 11:00 Comments 142 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Local government Analysis
Alex Ssekigudde, the Bukomansimbi Youth Chairperson, and Joseph Ssenyonjo Youth councilor protest arrest of YLP funds defaulters.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.