Bukomansimbi Maize Dealers Wait for Government Intervention on Prices

23 Aug 2018, 15:40 Comments 129 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Updates
Antonio Kapere, a farmer in Bukomansimbi district speaking to us in one of the maize mills in the area. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Antonio Kapere, a farmer in Bukomansimbi district speaking to us in one of the maize mills in the area.

In short
Three weeks later, farmers in Bukomansimbi district are still looking for willing buyers of their maize at governments set price in vain.

 

