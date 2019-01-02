Bukomansimbi Man on the Run for Stabbing Wife

In short
Pasikaziya Nayiga was rushed to Villa Maria hospital in critical condition after her husband, Isaac Mwanje, hit her with a hand hoe, before inflicting deep cuts on her head, neck and the back.
Bukomansimbi Man on the Run for Stabbing Wife2 Jan 2019, 18:52 Comments 187 Views Bukomansimbi, Uganda Crime Breaking news
