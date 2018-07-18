Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Family of Murdered Police Officer Awaiting President's Pledge

18 Jul 2018 Bukomansimbi, Uganda
President Museveni, listens to Violet Nabankema, a sister to the late SSP Denis Ssebugwawo who was murdered in Bukomansimbi attacks, the family waits for his Support in Vain.jpg

In short
Ssebugwawo, a retired police officer, was killed together with six others including his 12 years old granddaughter on the 2018 New Years Eve. On January 03rd, 2018, President Museveni visited the crimes scenes in Kisojjo and Kyamabaale villages in Butenga Sub County in Bukomansimbi district.

 

