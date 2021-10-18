Kato Joseph
Bukomansimbi Murders Suspect Killed in Kassanda Robbery

18 Oct 2021, 17:17 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Ismail Musisi who has been on Police's wanted list of suspected brutal killers who were murdering people using machettes in Bukomansimbi district was on the weekend shot dead during a robbery at a plywood factory in Kassanda district.

 

