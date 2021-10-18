Bukomansimbi Murders Suspect Killed in Kassanda Robbery

In short
Ismail Musisi who has been on Police's wanted list of suspected brutal killers who were murdering people using machettes in Bukomansimbi district was on the weekend shot dead during a robbery at a plywood factory in Kassanda district.
Bukomansimbi Murders Suspect Killed in Kassanda Robbery18 Oct 2021, 17:17 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: PPC Ronald Amuko. Ismail Musisi. Kassan
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.