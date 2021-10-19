Kukunda Judith
10:52

Bukomansimbi North MP Lists Six Grounds of Appeal Against Court Ruling

19 Oct 2021, 10:47 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Ndiwalana, whose election was nulliffied by Masaka High Court

Bukomansimbi North MP Christine Ndiwalana, whose election was nulliffied by Masaka High Court

In short
Last month, Masaka High Court Judge Ketra Kitarisibwa Katunguka ordered a by-election in saying that there were inconsistencies in Nandagire’s academic documents.

 

Tagged with: Christine Ndiwalana Nandagire, MP Bukomansimbi North Electoral Commission January 14th 2021 elections, Ruth Katushabe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.