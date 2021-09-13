Bukomansimbi Police Officer Released, After Arrest for Sharing 'Intelligence' with MPs

In short
Source privy to the details from a meeting of regional police departmental heads that deliberated on Abongo’s conduct on Friday, say the officer was cautioned before being released and cleared to return to his duty station.
Bukomansimbi Police Officer Released, After Arrest for Sharing 'Intelligence' with MPs13 Sep 2021, 15:04 Comments 152 Views Security Crime Updates
Maurice Abongo, the officer in charge of Kibinge Subcounty Police Station in Bukomansimbi district who was arrested for sharing briefing with MPs on Defense and Internal Affairs Committee
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.