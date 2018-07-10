In short
Haji Muhammad Kateregga, the Bukomansimbi LC V Chairperson, says they arrived at the decision following the failure by government to construct an office for the RDC, even after the district providing free land.
Bukomansimbi RDC, LC V Chairperson Feud Over Office Space 10 Jul 2018 Bukomansimbi, Uganda Local government Politics
Muhammad Kateregga the Bukomansimbi LC.V Chairperson insisting on throwing out the RDC's office.
