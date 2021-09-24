Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Bukomansimbi Stuck With Community Health Centre As Gov't Delays Funding

24 Sep 2021, 16:23 Comments 97 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Health Local government Updates

In short
The facility was constructed shortly after Bukongo was granted a sub-county status from Bigasa, however, according to residents, the buildings have remained idle for years without serving the intended purpose.

 

