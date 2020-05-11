In short
John Bosco Wavamuno, the Chairperson of Mukunyu village says that they were shocked by the grave inequalities between the number of students in need and the materials delivered. He says that his area received only 481 copies out of a total of 5,129 students in primary and secondary schools who need the materials in the parish.
Bukomansimbi Village Chairpersons Reject Govt's Self-Study Materials
Masaka RDC Herman Ssentongo handing the self-study materials recieved from Ministry of Education, the Materials have been rejected in Bukomansimbi over gross inadquancy
In short
