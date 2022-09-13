Bukwo Boss Wanted for Defilement, Trafficking

In short
“We are hunting for the chairman LC 5 Bukwo district. He has a lot of power and influence in the district and the Sebei region. We also appeal to the public who can lead us to his arrest to help the Police." Enanga said.
Bukwo Boss Wanted for Defilement, Trafficking13 Sep 2022, 18:46 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga the police spokesperson Julius Cherimo
Mentioned: Kibuli CID Headquarters
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.