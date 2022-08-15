In short
Ogwang was killed in a volley of ammunition on July 8 at Kiryowa village, along Bombo road. A team of ballistic and forensic experts who have been analyzing the 26 bullet casings that were collected from the scene have identified the people whose life was ended in 2019 in a manner similar to Ogwang.
Bukwo CAO Killer Gun Had Killed Four People in Wakiso
In short
Tagged with: A team of ballistic and forensic experts that have been analyzing the 26 bullet casings that were collected from the scene have identified the people whose life was ended Frank Anania, Amim Bugembe, Jimmy Atukuru and Frank Abaho.
