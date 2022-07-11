In short
Ogwang was shot from Kiryowa village, a few kilometres after Matugga town as he was driving his official car registration number UG-0865Z from Kampala to Lira on Friday night. He later died at Bombo Military Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.
Bukwo CAO Shot 26 Times in Luwero Targeted Attack- Police Top story11 Jul 2022, 19:49 Comments 324 Views Matugga, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bukwo CAO Shooting Planned attack
Mentioned: CAO Bukwo
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.