Bukwo CAO Shot 26 Times in Luwero Targeted Attack- Police Top story

11 Jul 2022, 19:49 Comments 324 Views Matugga, Uganda Crime Updates
The Car which the assailants burnt after firing 26 bullets at CAO

Ogwang was shot from Kiryowa village, a few kilometres after Matugga town as he was driving his official car registration number UG-0865Z from Kampala to Lira on Friday night. He later died at Bombo Military Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

 

