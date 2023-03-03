Cheptoek William
Bukwo District Leaders Demand Construction of New Police Station

3 Mar 2023, 12:17 Comments 132 Views Security Human rights Updates
AIGP Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime. Photo by William Cheptoek

In short
In September, more than 20 suspects on charges of murder, rape, and aggravated defilement escaped from the police station and up to date they have not been re-arrested. Last month, three suspects allegedly disappeared from the cells with the aid of a police officer.

 

