Bukwo District Leaders Demand Construction of New Police Station

In September, more than 20 suspects on charges of murder, rape, and aggravated defilement escaped from the police station and up to date they have not been re-arrested. Last month, three suspects allegedly disappeared from the cells with the aid of a police officer.
Bukwo District Leaders Demand Construction of New Police Station3 Mar 2023, 12:17 Comments 132 Views Security Human rights Updates
