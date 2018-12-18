Bukwo Elders Threaten to Quit NRM Over Sage

In short
URN visited Chepterere Cell in Bukwo Town Council and found several elders living in deplorable conditions. Siteya Chemonges, an elder of 80 years survives on leftovers of posho without sauce from neighbors.
Bukwo Elders Threaten to Quit NRM Over Sage18 Dec 2018
One of the elders, Joseph Kuwanuka sipping local brew for survival at the LC1 Residence in Chepterere. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
