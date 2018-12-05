An old woman from the Yatui community seated under the tree at Chepterere in Bukwo Town Council. She was picked by relatives from the camp. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

More than 900 people including children and elders have been living in the Internally Displaced Camp at Teriet in Senendet Sub County for decades after they were evicted by government from Mt. Elgon National Park in 1993.