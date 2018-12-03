Edward Eninu
12:23

Bukwo Residents Plead with UPDF Over Army Barracks Top story

3 Dec 2018, 12:22 Comments 93 Views East Africa Security Updates
Capt. Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division spokesman. Edward Eninu

Capt. Isaac Oware, the 3rd Division spokesman. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Lydia Chesang, the Riwo Sub County LC V councilor, says they are concerned with the delayed the construction of the barracks promised by President, Yoweri Museveni to stop attacks by Pokot militias.

 

Tagged with: riwo army barracks presidential pledge michael chebet lcv bukwo capt isaac oware porous borders cattle thefts in bukwo
Mentioned: bukwo district local government third infantry division moroto uganda people's defence force

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.