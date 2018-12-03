In short
Lydia Chesang, the Riwo Sub County LC V councilor, says they are concerned with the delayed the construction of the barracks promised by President, Yoweri Museveni to stop attacks by Pokot militias.
Bukwo Residents Plead with UPDF Over Army Barracks
