Amony Immaculate
14:02

Bukwo’s CAO Succumbed to Hemorrhagic Shock Resulting from Gunshot Wound

16 Jul 2022, 13:54 Comments 249 Views Kole, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
Mourners paying last respect to Robert Charles Ogwang

Mourners paying last respect to Robert Charles Ogwang

In short
The deceased's brother, John Bosco Orech, who read a medical report to mourners at a burial ceremony at Apii primary school in Kole district Saturday, explained that Ogwang lost a lot of blood and went into hemorrhagic shock, and died due to lack of blood for transfusion.

 

Mentioned: bukwo district local government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.